Border Patrol agents rescue two Mexican Nationals in distress

16-year-old found unresponsive
Border Patrol agents rescue Mexican Nationals in need of assistance
Border Patrol agents rescue Mexican Nationals in need of assistance(Border Patrol)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector rescued two undocumented immigrants who were in distress over the weekend.

The rescue happened on Saturday, July 11th when CBP air spotted two individuals at a ranch in south Laredo.

One of the individuals was laying down and seemed to be unresponsive and the other was attempting to flag down the pilot.

BORSTAR agents responded to the scene and rendered aid to a 16-year-old Mexican Citizen, he was taken to the Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the other individual, a 17-year-old Mexican Citizen was transported to the Border Patrol station.

Border Patrol agents continue to stress the dangers of traveling during the hot summer months.

Agents say they are always on standby to provide aid to those in need.

