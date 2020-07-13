CBP officers arrest man wanted for statutory rape of a child

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man wanted for statutory rape of a child out of North Carolina is arrested by federal agents at a Laredo port of entry.

The arrest happened on Thursday, July 9th at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred 43-year-old Filiberto Martinez Aguillon, to secondary inspection.

After using a biometric verification through law enforcement database, customs officers were able to determine that Aguillon had an outstanding warrant for statutory rape of a child pursued by the Winston –Salem Police Department in North Carolina.

CBP officers arrested the man and transported him to the Webb County Jail.

