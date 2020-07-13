CBP sees a decrease in illegal border crossings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A federal agency with several members here in the Gateway City has released its numbers of illegal border crossing during the pandemic.

This week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the agency's operational numbers for the month of June.

The agency said last month they saw a decrease in illegal border crossings from 33,000.

Last year during the same month, they encountered 104,000 illegal encounters

Despite the decrease, they say the numbers are still staggering now with the invisible enemy of COVID-19.

They are continuing to fight for the construction of a border wall.

