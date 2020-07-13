Advertisement

City and county confirm three new deaths due to COVID-19

Death toll currently at 46
(WAGM)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another group of residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 46.

On Monday, July 13, the City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed the 44th, 45th, and 46th deaths as a result of COVID-19.

The 44th death was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. The person passed away at the Laredo Medical Center on Sunday, July 12th.

The 45th death was a woman in her late 80s who had underlying health conditions. She passed away at a local nursing home on Sunday.

And the 46th death was a man in his mid-70s who had underlying health conditions. He passed away at Doctor’s Hospital on Saturday, July 11th.

The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

City officials are asking residents to prevent the spread by staying home, wearing a facemask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently.

