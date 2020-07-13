Advertisement

City of Laredo transitions to online-only services

Residents can still make payments online or over the phone
File photo: City of Laredo website
File photo: City of Laredo website(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In an effort to keep both citizens and city employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has decided to limit in-person service and go online.

The City of Laredo issued a statement saying that the City Building Development Services Department and the City of Laredo Planning and Zoning Department will limit in-person service starting, Monday, July 13.

Customs will be able to make payments online at https://click2gov.cityoflaredo.com/Click2GovBP/index.html. Building permits will be issued online at https://www.cityoflaredo.com/Building.

For questions, you can call the City of Laredo Building Development Services Department at (956) 794-1625, or the City of Laredo Planning and Zoning Department at (956) 794-1613.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: moments ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

State

McAllen community honors fallen Texas police officers

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A memorial for the two has been set up in front of the McAllen Police Station.

Local

Congressman Cuellar looking to give Humanitarian Visa for Guillen’s family

Updated: 1 hour ago
The congressman says some of Guillen's family members live in Mexico and need help coming to Texas for the services.

Local

Senator Zaffirini asks governor to waive STAAR exam for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senator Zaffirini sent a letter to Governor Abbott asking him to seek a federal waiver from administering the state assessment exam during the upcoming school year.

Latest News

Local

Zapata County offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can do so for free this weekend.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue two Mexican Nationals in distress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Border Patrol agents helped rescue two Mexican Nationals who were lost at a ranch and in dire need of medical assistance.

Local

Police asking public’s help in identifying subject

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man believed to be tied to a criminal mischief report.

Local

Laredo Police searching for wanted fugitive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for burglary.

Local

Man accused of tampering with evidence fails to show up for court

Updated: 4 hours ago
Back in July of last year, Myriam’s body was found at Joseph Carrizales’ home inside a tote bucket with bleach.

Local

Driver evades Border Patrol and drives into river

Updated: 4 hours ago
A high-speed chase between a driver and Border Patrol results in a vehicle submerged in water.