City of Laredo transitions to online-only services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In an effort to keep both citizens and city employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has decided to limit in-person service and go online.

The City of Laredo issued a statement saying that the City Building Development Services Department and the City of Laredo Planning and Zoning Department will limit in-person service starting, Monday, July 13.

Customs will be able to make payments online at https://click2gov.cityoflaredo.com/Click2GovBP/index.html. Building permits will be issued online at https://www.cityoflaredo.com/Building.

For questions, you can call the City of Laredo Building Development Services Department at (956) 794-1625, or the City of Laredo Planning and Zoning Department at (956) 794-1613.

