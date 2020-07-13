Congressman Cuellar looking to give Humanitarian Visa for Guillen’s family

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After taking part in Sunday’s vigil for Vanessa Guillen, Congressman Henry Cuellar will now be helping the soldier’s family.

The congressman says some of her family members live in Mexico and need to come to Texas for her services.

Vanessa Guillen is the soldier from Fort Hood who went missing and her remains were found earlier this month.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he is working on helping her family come to Laredo and get them through a Humanitarian Visa so they can attend the services.

Cuellar says that in 2019, there were 6,000 sexual assault cases reported in the military, only 300 of those cases got prosecuted.

Later this week, the congressman will add language to an appropriations bill so that the Department of Justice can investigate the case faster.

