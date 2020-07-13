County commissioners to discuss possible changes to sheriff’s office leave policy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff's Office is asking for an exemption to the annual leave policy.

During the pandemic, officers are typically not authorized time off.

That way they maintain staffing levels in response to the crisis.

However, the sheriff's office is asking commissioners court to consider a one-time exception, due to the current circumstances.

On Monday, the court will decide whether or not to transfer accumulated annual leave hours to the upcoming fiscal year.

This will be specifically for deputies, correctional officers, and other members of the collective bargaining agreement.

