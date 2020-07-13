Advertisement

County commissioners to discuss possible changes to sheriff’s office leave policy

Webb County Sheriff's Office requesting exemption to annual leave policy
WEBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
WEBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff's Office is asking for an exemption to the annual leave policy.

During the pandemic, officers are typically not authorized time off.

That way they maintain staffing levels in response to the crisis.

However, the sheriff's office is asking commissioners court to consider a one-time exception, due to the current circumstances.

On Monday, the court will decide whether or not to transfer accumulated annual leave hours to the upcoming fiscal year.

This will be specifically for deputies, correctional officers, and other members of the collective bargaining agreement.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Zapata County confirms 76 positive cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to climb in Zapata.

Local

City releases list of COVID-19 testing sites

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo has provided a list of places where people can get tested for the coronavirus.

Local

Water boil notice continues for certain areas of Highway 359

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo and Webb County are reminding residents near the Highway 359 corridor to continue to boil their water.

Local

City and county confirm three new COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
The coronavirus has claimed a few more lives in the Laredo-Webb County area putting our death toll at 43.

Latest News

News

Local hospital COVID-19 ICU at capacity

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
As of Friday's media briefing, Laredo Medical Center is at 100 percent capacity in the COVID intensive care unit with 20 patients in 20 beds.

News

Nursing home administrator speaks out about deceased resident

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
Doctor Trevino pointed out that these are not normal circumstances, and with Regent Care under an official quarantine, the Health Department steps in to make the decision if a resident can leave.

News

Three nursing homes currently under quarantine

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
Along with Regent Care, the additional two nursing homes were quarantined for also having positive cases of COVID-19 inside the home.

News

FDA warns of hand sanitizers containing methanol

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
The Food and Drug Administration adds five more products to the list of hand sanitizers that contain methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or swallowed.

News

Hot and dry

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
An increasingly hot and increasingly dry airmass lies above our shallow layer of humid gulf air.

KGNS Cares

LISD superintendent addresses reopening of schools

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
A local superintendent speaks out on social media regarding concerns about the reopening of schools in August.