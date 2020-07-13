Driver evades Border Patrol and drives into river

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the north station foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on July 10th when agents noticed a suspicious van leaving the riverbanks near Riverside Drive.

When agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and evaded authorities.

During the pursuit, the driver turned south onto Calton Road, then towards the river, and ultimately drove the car into the river.

The driver along with other passengers carried several bundles of marijuana back to Mexico across the river.

When agents got there, the men left one bundle behind weighing roughly 95 pounds.

The drugs and the vehicle were recovered by Border Patrol.

