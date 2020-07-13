Advertisement

Juvenile driver caught trying to smuggle illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A juvenile driver is caught allegedly trying to smuggle in illegal immigrants near the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, July 10th when agents attempted to stop a truck near mile marker 30 on the access road of I35.

The vehicle traveled for a short distance but eventually came to a stop.

Agents searched the vehicle and found nine people being smuggled in the truck.

Seven were in the passenger area and two were hidden in a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

All of the individuals were from determined to be from Mexico and in the country illegally.

The undocumented immigrants were taken into custody along with the driver.

