Laredo Chamber Commerce launches #LaredoStrongCampaign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is launching a new campaign to help show the resilience of the Gateway City and its members.

There is no doubt how the last few months have affected each and every one of us but to show unity, a campaign is underway to show that we are Laredo Strong.

Taking a page from history, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce took a stroll down memory lane to tell its residents whether it was the impact of two world wars, the great flood of 54 or the peso devaluations, Laredoans have always managed to pull through.

Members of the chamber board brainstormed ideas to embrace community unity, during these tough times, especially during the pandemic.

After much thought, they suggested a campaign revolving on community pride.

Basically, the idea would be to have local businesses encourage their employees to wear or carry distinctive items, t-shirts, displaying a unity slogan or logo, and show off photos on social media.

Much like fans of professional sports do, the #LaredoStrong slogan was born.

This coming week the Laredo Chamber of Commerce will be officially launching the campaign.

The first step will be to approach local employers and have them sponsor t-shirts for their personnel.

Group photos on a particular day of the week will then follow on social media.

Steps, including the production of video testimonials that promote the #LaredoStrong slogan, will follow.

For information on the campaign, you can contact the Laredo Chamber at 956-722-9895.

