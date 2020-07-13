Laredo community rallies for Vanessa Guilen

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group rolls out in memory of Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood Soldier whose remains were found last month weeks after her disappearance.

The group, Mujeres Poderosas from LULAC Council Number 12 held a memorial motorcycle procession on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of supporters including Mayor Pete Saenz, Congressman Henry Cuellar, and County Commissioner Cindy Liendo made it out to the event.

The rally started at Laredo Harley Davidson and ended at a mural that was finished overnight in downtown Laredo.

Other tributes have been held for Guillen, all demanding justice in her case.

Abel Gonzalez, the artist behind the mural said he is proud to use his talents to support the movement.

Abel was able to finish the project in 12 hours just in time for the morning ride.

After the group approached him, he came up with his own design.

The mural is located at the 1100 block of Santa Isabel by the railroad tracks.

The hashtag “Justice 4 Vanessa” or “I am Vanessa Guillen” has sparked a social media movement calling for more action towards her case.

