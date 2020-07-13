Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for wanted fugitive

Man accused of three counts of burglary
Police searching for 39 year old Ramiro Campos
Police searching for 39 year old Ramiro Campos(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

According to police, 39-year-old Ramiro Campos has three outstanding warrants for burglary of a vehicle and three warrants for theft.

If you have any information on Campos’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

