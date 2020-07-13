Laredo Police searching for wanted fugitive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

According to police, 39-year-old Ramiro Campos has three outstanding warrants for burglary of a vehicle and three warrants for theft.

If you have any information on Campos’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

