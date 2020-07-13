Laredo Police searching for wanted fugitive
Man accused of three counts of burglary
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.
According to police, 39-year-old Ramiro Campos has three outstanding warrants for burglary of a vehicle and three warrants for theft.
If you have any information on Campos’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
You may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.
