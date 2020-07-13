Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS-GOP-CONVENTION

Court refuses to order Houston to host Texas GOP gathering

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has upheld Houston’s refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court on Monday dismissed an appeal of a state district judge’s denial of a temporary restraining order sought by the state Republican Party. Shortly after the ruling, GOP leaders said they would call a meeting of the party’s executive committee to “finalize our path forward.” A separate court hearing was ongoing Monday in Harris County, where Houston is located, in which a different judge was hearing the party’s arguments to allow the convention to go forward. The state GOP convention was scheduled to begin Thursday at Houston’s downtown convention center.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEXAS

Texas keeps 'The Eyes of Texas' despite athlete demands

The University of Texas has rejected calls by its athletes to change a school song that they believe has racist undertones. “The Eyes of Texas” has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface in the early 1900s. The school says the song will remain. Texas interim president Jim Hartzell says the Texas community has the power to determine “what the ‘Eyes of Texas’ expect of us, what they demand of us.”

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Houston leaders call for city lockdown amid virus case surge

HOUSTON (AP) — Top officials in Houston are calling for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate the onslaught of patients sick with the new coronavirus. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo say a stay-at-home order is needed to cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases. Both are Democrats. Hidalgo said Sunday that a stay-at-home order is needed “until the hospitalization curve comes down.” But the decision over a lockdown rests with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He has so far resisted this step, saying it should be a last resort.

TRUMP-PRIVATE BORDER WALL

Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters

HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying in a tweet that he thinks it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though it was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters. The group that raised money online for it promoted itself as supporting Trump during a government shutdown that began in December 2018 because Congress wouldn’t fund a border wall. Trump's tweet tweeted Sunday came after ProPublica-Texas Tribune report that found the riverbank has started to erode.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Rockets' Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season. Westbrook made the revelation Monday on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days. In Westbrook’s case, that now seems most unlikely.

AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force U.S. schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher. They’re urging a more cautious, flexible approach, which many local governments and school districts are already pursuing. There are too many uncertainties and variables, they say, for back-to-school to be back-to-normal. Dr. Tom Frieden is former head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He says curbing COVID-19 activity in communities is the single most important thing that can be done to keep schools safe.

GAS PRICES

Average US gas price up 2 cents over 2 weeks to $2.24/gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.24 per gallon. That’s 59 cents below the average pump price from a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the increase comes as crude oil prices rise. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.20 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.79 in Houston. The average price of diesel is $2.54, down a penny from two weeks ago.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCHES-AND-COVID

Churches amid the pandemic: Some outbreaks, many challenges

NEW YORK (AP) — From the earliest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, church services and other religious activities have been identified as sources of local outbreaks. They have posed challenges in the U.S. for government leaders and health officials whose guidelines are sometimes challenged as encroachments on religious liberty. In the last two weeks alone, there have been two major church-government confrontations in California. First, San Francisco's city attorney sent a cease-and-desist order to the Roman Catholic archdiocese saying some churches had violated a ban on large indoor gatherings. A few days later, state officials temporarily banned singing and chanting at all indoor places of worship.

AP-US-BLACK-NAVAL-PILOT

US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot. The Navy on Thursday recognized that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold.” The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy’s “first known Black female TACAIR pilot.” According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017. Officials say she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS

'Moving target': Schools deal with new plans, Trump demands

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling for new guidance from federal health officials to reopen the nation's schools buildings. But many school leaders say they're sticking with their plans. The Trump administration wants schools to fully reopen this fall. And the president is threatening to withhold funding from schools that want to bring students back for only a few days a week. School district leaders across the nation say there's still a lot of uncertainty about how schools will reopen. Some say they're in holding pattern waiting for new directives from Washington and their own state leaders.