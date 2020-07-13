Local hospitals’ ICU numbers breakdown

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With hospitals nearing capacity, we breakdown what they’re seeing.

At Laredo Medical Center, the intensive care unit is 100 percent at capacity, with 18 patients on ventilators.

The third and fifth floor are also at full capacity with 60 patients. The emergency room has nine patients waiting for admission.

However, a new section is also 100 percent full with 7 patients on ventilators. The third floor is at full capacity.

They have a positive pregnant woman in labor and delivery and are waiting to admit one more.

At Doctors Hospital, the ICU is nearing capacity with room for just one more patient.

The third floor is 100 percent full. Eight patients are waiting to be admitted from the emergency room.

On the fourth floor, 11 patients are waiting to be admitted.

