Advertisement

Local hospitals’ ICU numbers breakdown

At Laredo Medical Center, the intensive care unit is 100 percent at capacity, with 18 patients on ventilators.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With hospitals nearing capacity, we breakdown what they’re seeing.

At Laredo Medical Center, the intensive care unit is 100 percent at capacity, with 18 patients on ventilators.

The third and fifth floor are also at full capacity with 60 patients. The emergency room has nine patients waiting for admission.

However, a new section is also 100 percent full with 7 patients on ventilators. The third floor is at full capacity.

They have a positive pregnant woman in labor and delivery and are waiting to admit one more.

At Doctors Hospital, the ICU is nearing capacity with room for just one more patient.

The third floor is 100 percent full. Eight patients are waiting to be admitted from the emergency room.

On the fourth floor, 11 patients are waiting to be admitted.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll hear from Mayor Pete Saenz on the increasing number of hospitalizations.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Laredo transitions to online-only services

Updated: 3 hours ago
In an effort to keep both citizens and city employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has decided to limit in-person service and go online.

State

McAllen community honors fallen Texas police officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
A memorial for the two has been set up in front of the McAllen Police Station.

Local

Congressman Cuellar looking to give Humanitarian Visa for Guillen’s family

Updated: 4 hours ago
The congressman says some of Guillen's family members live in Mexico and need help coming to Texas for the services.

Local

Senator Zaffirini asks governor to waive STAAR exam for upcoming school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
Senator Zaffirini sent a letter to Governor Abbott asking him to seek a federal waiver from administering the state assessment exam during the upcoming school year.

Latest News

Local

Local hospitals struggling to find space to care for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 5 hours ago
At the Laredo Medical Center, the intensive care unit is 100 percent at capacity with 18 patients on ventilators; meanwhile, Doctors Hosptial is nearing capacity with room for just one more patient.

Local

Zapata County offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can do so for free this weekend.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue two Mexican Nationals in distress

Updated: 5 hours ago
Border Patrol agents helped rescue two Mexican Nationals who were lost at a ranch and in dire need of medical assistance.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Local

Police asking public’s help in identifying subject

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man believed to be tied to a criminal mischief report.

Local

Laredo Police searching for wanted fugitive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for burglary.