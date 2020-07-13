Local hospitals struggling to find space to care for COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local hospitals are struggling to find space to care for patients with COVID-19.

At the Laredo Medical Center, the intensive care unit is 100 percent at capacity with 18 patients on ventilators.

The third and fifth floors are also at full capacity with 60 patients.

The emergency room has nine patients waiting for admission.

However, a new section is also 100 percent full with seven patients on ventilators and is at full capacity.

They have a positive pregnant woman in labor and delivery and are waiting to admit one more.

Meanwhile, over at Doctors Hospital, the ICU is nearing capacity with room for just one more patient.

The third floor is 100 percent full, eight patients are waiting to be admitted from the emergency room.

A total of 11 patients are currently waiting to be admitted to the fourth floor.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.