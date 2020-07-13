Man accused of strangling cat receives probation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man accused of killing a cat nearly a year ago is sentenced to probation.

According to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, Kevin Turner pleaded guilty to the charges and will be on probation for three years.

According to court documents, the incident happened on September 8th when police were called out to a disturbance at a home near the 200 block of San Pedro Street.

Officers say that after an altercation with a family member, Kevin Miguel Turner, 18, got a hold of a cat and strangled it to death.

Turner was charged with animal cruelty and taken to the Webb County Jail.

