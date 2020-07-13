Advertisement

Man accused of strangling cat receives probation

Kevin Turner pleaded guilty to the charges
Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man accused of killing a cat nearly a year ago is sentenced to probation.

According to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, Kevin Turner pleaded guilty to the charges and will be on probation for three years.

According to court documents, the incident happened on September 8th when police were called out to a disturbance at a home near the 200 block of San Pedro Street.

Officers say that after an altercation with a family member, Kevin Miguel Turner, 18, got a hold of a cat and strangled it to death.

Turner was charged with animal cruelty and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City and county confirm three new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed the 44th, 45th, and 46th deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Local

Juvenile driver caught trying to smuggle illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Border Patrol agents arrest a juvenile driver for allegedly attempting to transport a group of undocumented immigrants into the U.S.

Local

Man facing multiple charges after evading arrest in stolen truck

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing multiple charges after he attempted to evade DPS troopers while driving in a stolen vehicle.

Local

Laredo Chamber Commerce launches #LaredoStrongCampaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is launching a new campaign to help show the resilience of the Gateway City and its members.

Local

Laredo Chamber Commerce launches #LaredoStrongCampaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
10p newscast recording

Latest News

Local

CBP sees a decrease in illegal border crossings

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said last month they saw a decrease in illegal border crossings from 33,000.

Local

Laredo community rallies for Vanessa Guilen

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Laredo community rallies for Vanessa Guilen

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hundreds of supporters gathered for a motorcycle procession in memory of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Local

CBP officers arrest man wanted for statutory rape of a child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man wanted for statutory rape of a child out of North Carolina is arrested by federal agents at a Laredo port of entry.

Local

Webb County Commissioners to conduct virtual meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, County Commissioners have decided to host their meetings virtually.