Man accused of tampering with evidence fails to show up for court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man accused of tampering with a corpse of a missing Laredo woman failed to show up for court.

According to the Webb County docket, the case was called via Zoom on Monday, July 13th.

Judge Monica Notzon was presiding during the meeting; however, when Joseph Steven Carrizales was called upon he was not present.

An arrest warrant has been issued in his case.

Carrizales was released on bond back in October 2019.

He is accused of allegedly tampering with the body of Myriam Camarillo.

Back in July of last year, Myriam’s body was found at Carrizales’ home inside a tote bucket with bleach.

He had rejected a plea agreement back in January.

