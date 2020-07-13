Man facing multiple charges after evading arrest in stolen truck

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Public Safety recovers another stolen vehicle making it the second pick-up truck stolen in one week.

The incident happened in Rio Bravo last week when a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a truck that was reported stolen.

The driver evaded authorities and drove northbound on Highway 83 until finally coming to a stop near Cielito Lindo Boulevard.

The driver got out of the vehicle and started running but was eventually caught and arrested.

The driver, 21-year-old Raynaldo Fidencio Cruz is facing charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of controlled substance, and reckless driving.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of San Antonio.

