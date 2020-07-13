Advertisement

McAllen community honors fallen Texas police officers

Suspect shot and killed himself after killing officers
McAllen Police officers honored
McAllen Police officers honored(NBC)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two Texas police officers who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend are being honored in their hometown.

Officers Ismael Chavez and Officer Edelmiro Garza were shot and killed Saturday as they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

A memorial for the two has been set up in front of the McAllen Police Station.

Officer Garza was a nine-year veteran with the force; meanwhile, officer Chavez served with McAllen Police for two and a half years.

McAllen’s Police Chief says the 23-year-old suspect had a lengthy criminal history including driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and assault.

According to police, the suspect shot and killed himself after shooting the two officers.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: moments ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Local

City of Laredo transitions to online-only services

Updated: 23 minutes ago
In an effort to keep both citizens and city employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has decided to limit in-person service and go online.

Local

Congressman Cuellar looking to give Humanitarian Visa for Guillen’s family

Updated: 1 hour ago
The congressman says some of Guillen's family members live in Mexico and need help coming to Texas for the services.

Local

Senator Zaffirini asks governor to waive STAAR exam for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senator Zaffirini sent a letter to Governor Abbott asking him to seek a federal waiver from administering the state assessment exam during the upcoming school year.

Latest News

Local

Local hospitals struggling to find space to care for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
At the Laredo Medical Center, the intensive care unit is 100 percent at capacity with 18 patients on ventilators; meanwhile, Doctors Hosptial is nearing capacity with room for just one more patient.

Local

Zapata County offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can do so for free this weekend.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue two Mexican Nationals in distress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Border Patrol agents helped rescue two Mexican Nationals who were lost at a ranch and in dire need of medical assistance.

Local

Police asking public’s help in identifying subject

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man believed to be tied to a criminal mischief report.

Local

Laredo Police searching for wanted fugitive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for burglary.

Local

Man accused of tampering with evidence fails to show up for court

Updated: 4 hours ago
Back in July of last year, Myriam’s body was found at Joseph Carrizales’ home inside a tote bucket with bleach.