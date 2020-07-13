McAllen community honors fallen Texas police officers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two Texas police officers who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend are being honored in their hometown.

Officers Ismael Chavez and Officer Edelmiro Garza were shot and killed Saturday as they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

A memorial for the two has been set up in front of the McAllen Police Station.

Officer Garza was a nine-year veteran with the force; meanwhile, officer Chavez served with McAllen Police for two and a half years.

McAllen’s Police Chief says the 23-year-old suspect had a lengthy criminal history including driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and assault.

According to police, the suspect shot and killed himself after shooting the two officers.

