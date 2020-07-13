Police asking public’s help in identifying subject

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man believed to be tied to a criminal mischief report.

The man was caught on camera wearing a white shirt, a facemask and a hat.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police department at 956-795-2800.

You can also submit a tip via the Laredo Police Department app under “Subject ID” or by calling Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

