Police asking public’s help in identifying subject
Man believed to be tied to criminal mischief report
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man believed to be tied to a criminal mischief report.
The man was caught on camera wearing a white shirt, a facemask and a hat.
If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police department at 956-795-2800.
You can also submit a tip via the Laredo Police Department app under “Subject ID” or by calling Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
