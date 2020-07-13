Advertisement

Senator Zaffirini asks governor to waive STAAR exam for upcoming school year

Senator says this school year should be about recovery
(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Senator Judith Zaffirini sent a letter to the governor asking him to seek a federal waiver from administering the state assessment exam during the upcoming school year.

In her letter, Zaffirini explains that this school year should be about recovery and while every Texas student’s educational experience was diminished in some way last spring, all of them were not impacted equally.

Some reportedly received next to no instruction due to lack of resources such as internet access.

She says this school year, state educators should focus on making up for lost time instead of teaching for the STAAR exam.

