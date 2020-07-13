Webb County Commissioners to conduct virtual meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Commissioners Court will return to video conferencing for their meetings.

On Monday at nine in the morning, the meeting will be broadcasted on the public access channel number 1300 and streamed live on the Webb County website.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and pursuant to Governor Abbott’s order, the meeting will be held through video conference to protect the public, staff, and members from the virus.

The public may participate in the meeting by calling 523-4640 or e-mailing cctpubliccomments@webbcountytx.gov.

All calls and emails must be submitted before the meeting.

