Zapata County confirms 76 positive cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to climb in Zapata.

As of July 12th, Zapata County has reported out of 2,743 tests, 76 have come back positive and 1,385 are negative.

So far, 43 patients have recovered and only one person has lost their battle to the virus.

Zapata County officials are advising residents to practice social distancing, wear a facemask and to wash your hands frequently.

