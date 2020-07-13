Advertisement

Zapata County offering free COVID-19 testing

Residents struggle to get covid-19 testing
Residents struggle to get covid-19 testing(none)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can do so for free this weekend.

There will be free COVID-19 oral swab testing at the Zapata County Community Center this Saturday, July 25th and July 26th at 9 a.m.

There will only be 300 tests available each day, so organizers are asking residents to arrive early to secure a spot.

Testing will be open until 5 p.m. or later.

No registration is required.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Senator Zaffirini asks governor to waive STAAR exam for upcoming school year

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Senator Zaffirini sent a letter to Governor Abbott asking him to seek a federal waiver from administering the state assessment exam during the upcoming school year.

Local

Local hospitals struggling to find space to care for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 30 minutes ago
At the Laredo Medical Center, the intensive care unit is 100 percent at capacity with 18 patients on ventilators; meanwhile, Doctors Hosptial is nearing capacity with room for just one more patient.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue two Mexican Nationals in distress

Updated: 1 hour ago
Border Patrol agents helped rescue two Mexican Nationals who were lost at a ranch and in dire need of medical assistance.

Local

Police asking public’s help in identifying subject

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man believed to be tied to a criminal mischief report.

Latest News

Local

Laredo Police searching for wanted fugitive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for burglary.

Local

Man accused of tampering with evidence fails to show up for court

Updated: 2 hours ago
Back in July of last year, Myriam’s body was found at Joseph Carrizales’ home inside a tote bucket with bleach.

Local

Driver evades Border Patrol and drives into river

Updated: 2 hours ago
A high-speed chase between a driver and Border Patrol results in a vehicle submerged in water.

Local

City and county confirm three new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed the 44th, 45th, and 46th deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Local

Juvenile driver caught trying to smuggle illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Border Patrol agents arrest a juvenile driver for allegedly attempting to transport a group of undocumented immigrants into the U.S.

Local

Man facing multiple charges after evading arrest in stolen truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing multiple charges after he attempted to evade DPS troopers while driving in a stolen vehicle.