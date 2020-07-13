Zapata County offering free COVID-19 testing
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can do so for free this weekend.
There will be free COVID-19 oral swab testing at the Zapata County Community Center this Saturday, July 25th and July 26th at 9 a.m.
There will only be 300 tests available each day, so organizers are asking residents to arrive early to secure a spot.
Testing will be open until 5 p.m. or later.
No registration is required.
