Advertisement

Child abuse going unreported during COVID-19

Since the pandemic, the reported child abuses cases are surprisingly at a decrease compared to previous years, but that does not mean there is less abuse happening.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the start of the school year just a month away, many kids have been home since March due to the pandemic.

According to a local organization, this quarantine has caused some concern with the number of child abuse cases.

Since the pandemic, the reported child abuses cases are surprisingly at a decrease compared to previous years, but that does not mean there is less abuse happening.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott ordered schools in Texas to close in March.

In March, the reported child abuse cases in Laredo and Webb County had a 9.25% increase compared to the year before where in April, they sharply declined to 63% less than the previous year.

The numbers started trending towards more typical averages in June. Overall, there was a decrease of 21% between the months of March and June.

Here in Webb County, the Child Advocacy Center says the only thing this means is that children are losing their voices because they are away from the public eye, now that they are not attending school or being seen by their loved ones other than their parents.

The executive director talks about reasons why this is happening.

“Parents, adults, are getting very anxious,” said Doctor Severita Sanchez of Child Advocacy Center. “They’re experiencing feelings that they have never experienced before-unemployment, they’re going through economic hardship, the insecurity of food, where’s my next bill going to be paid from? The loss of their daily schedule, and lots of stress, and all of this we take it out sometimes on our most vulnerable population, and that is our children.”

They say they are losing their children by having them home with their perpetrator and this is why the center recognizes the importance of having children at school, face to face.

The Child Advocacy Center urges people to report any suspicion of child abuse to Laredo PD or to Child Protective Services.

The Child Advocacy Center is providing support for children, offering virtual activities to keep them busy.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police searching for man accused of tampering with evidence

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department along with several entities are offering a reward of $12,500 for credible information that will lead to the location and capture of Joseph Steven Carrizales.

News

Local artist honors Vanessa Guillen through art

Updated: 4 hours ago
A local artist was approached by the group Mujeres Poderosas from our local LULAC council to create a mural to pay tribute to Vanessa Guillen.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Local hospitals’ ICU numbers breakdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
At Laredo Medical Center, the intensive care unit is 100 percent at capacity, with 18 patients on ventilators.

Latest News

Local

City of Laredo transitions to online-only services

Updated: 9 hours ago
In an effort to keep both citizens and city employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has decided to limit in-person service and go online.

State

McAllen community honors fallen Texas police officers

Updated: 9 hours ago
A memorial for the two has been set up in front of the McAllen Police Station.

Local

Congressman Cuellar looking to give Humanitarian Visa for Guillen’s family

Updated: 10 hours ago
The congressman says some of Guillen's family members live in Mexico and need help coming to Texas for the services.

Local

Senator Zaffirini asks governor to waive STAAR exam for upcoming school year

Updated: 10 hours ago
Senator Zaffirini sent a letter to Governor Abbott asking him to seek a federal waiver from administering the state assessment exam during the upcoming school year.

Local

Local hospitals struggling to find space to care for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 11 hours ago
At the Laredo Medical Center, the intensive care unit is 100 percent at capacity with 18 patients on ventilators; meanwhile, Doctors Hosptial is nearing capacity with room for just one more patient.

Local

Zapata County offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 11 hours ago
Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can do so for free this weekend.