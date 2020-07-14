Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — Schools and educators across the U.S. have landed in the middle of an increasingly politicized debate over how best to reopen schools this fall. It's a daunting challenge as coronavirus infections spike in many places. Some parents object to masks and social distancing and want schools open full time. Others are calling for part-time school and face coverings for all. School board meetings, social media debates and online petitions have often devolved into mudslinging. Some parents are threatening to pull their children from school districts if masks are required. Other parents and many teachers want precautions to be taken.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas struggles to contain a raging coronavirus outbreak, voters are heading to the polls for runoff elections. The races Tuesday include Democrats deciding who they’ll put up in a U.S. Senate contest that is drawing more attention as they see new chances in America’s biggest red state. Democrats are deciding whether Air Force veteran MJ Hegar or state Sen. Royce West is their best bet against Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November. Texas has become one of the world’s virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March.

DALLAS (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with shooting scores of people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart last summer say he has diagnosed mental disabilities. Patrick Crusius' attorneys said in a court filing that he has "severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities.” They say the 21-year-old and was treated with anti-psychotic medication following his arrest moments after the massacre in El Paso that killed 23. The lawyers claim this may be a “red flag” against federal prosecutors pursuing the death penalty. A lawyer for Crusius' family declined to comment. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Republican Party is changing course and accepting a virtual convention. The decision Monday night came after courts refused to force Houston to allow in-person events the city canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely. The convention typically draws thousands of attendees and was scheduled to begin this week.