Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Houston’s Russell Westbrook has tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite that setback involving a high-profile player, there is optimism that the NBA's strict health protocols for its restart are working so far. It was also announced Monday that two players tested positive for the virus after arriving in Central Florida last week. But neither of those positive players ever made it out of quarantine, so neither entered the so-called bubble and could mingle freely with other players, coaches and staff. At least two players have been disciplined for violating quarantine upon their teams’ respective arrivals last week.

UNDATED (AP) — The University of Texas has rejected calls by its athletes to change a school song that they believe has racist undertones. “The Eyes of Texas” has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface in the early 1900s. The school says the song will remain. Texas interim president Jim Hartzell says the Texas community has the power to determine “what the ‘Eyes of Texas’ expect of us, what they demand of us.”

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 12th in one of the most intriguing dates on the shortened major league schedule. The New York Yankees visit the World Series champion Washington Nationals on opening day, and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago White Sox next month at the site in eastern Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. The Astros will be closely watched this season after they were punished by Major League Baseball for their sign-stealing scheme in their run to the 2017 World Series title.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez scored six minutes apart midway through the second half, and Los Angeles FC rallied for a 3-3 draw with the Houston Dynamo in the MLS is Back tournament. LAFC trailed 3-1 at halftime after Houston took advantage of its counter-attacking opportunities in the first 45 minutes to build a two-goal lead. Memo Rodríguez scored twice in the first half for Houston. But Rossi sparked LAFC in the second half with his goal in the 63rd minute. Brian Rodriguez scored six minutes later to tie it.