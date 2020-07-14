Advertisement

Hot, dry airmass

A very hot dry airmass is dominating Texas weather.
Weather
Weather(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A very hot dry airmass is dominating Texas weather.

With the very high temperatures of today, very dry air above stirred in, lowering afternoon humidity quite a bit. This evening, after we lose the stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating, a shallow layer of humid gulf air will return.

Tuesday will almost be as hot as today with dry air stirring in during the afternoon once again. The hottest driest air above will begin to retreat to the west after Tuesday. This will lead to temperatures not as far above 100, but humidity values not as low during the rest of the week, weekend and into next week.

I’m expecting clear, warm, and becoming humid tonight, low in the high 70′s. Sunny with low afternoon humidity Tuesday, highs around 108. Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs around 105. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday through Monday, highs 102 to 104.

