Local artist honors Vanessa Guillen through art

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We told you Sunday about the story of a local group of women who came together to remember Vanessa Guillen.

On Monday, they had a surprise for the many Laredoans who came out to participate in the motorcycle run.

KGNS’s Noraida Negron participated in Sunday’s ride, as the community came together to seek justice for Vanessa Guillen.

The end of the procession is what everyone is talking about.

“It took me twelve hours overnight non stop, from like 8p.m. to 7 a.m,” said Abel Gonzalez.

Abel, a local artist, expresses his feelings through art.

He was approached by the group Mujeres Poderosas from our local LULAC council to create a mural to pay tribute to Vanessa Guillen.

She is the soldier from Fort Hood who was missing for weeks until authorities found her remains.

“I was pretty glad and honored to be part of the movement, and just put in the way I express myself. It may not be with words but I could give out a message, and I’m so proud I could be able to do that and show my way of support.”

He started with a white wall on a building located downtown and ended with this finished product.

The mural depicts Vanessa with her army uniform and the american flag in the background.

In one corner there is a female soldier saluting and in the other is a woman fighting for justice, which is the same message LULAC wanted to portray.

“We want justice, we want justice for the family, and we want justice for all of these victims who have voiced what they’ve endured their time in the military,” said Priscila Pantoja, from Mujeres Poderoasas. “I think it’s a strong message that we convey having our military veterans here, because they to want justice for Vanessa.”

This is Abel’s third mural. He says he hopes he can continue his work in the future.

If you’d like to check it out, it is located at the 1100 block of Santa Isabel, downtown by the railroad tracks.

