Police searching for man accused of tampering with evidence

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department along with several entities are offering a reward of $12,500 for credible information that will lead to the location and capture of the man accused of tampering with a corpse of a missing Laredo woman.

Joseph Steven Carrizales is accused of allegedly tampering with the body of Myriam Camarillo. Back in July of last year, Myriam’s body was found at Carrizales’ home inside a tote bucket with bleach.

Carrizales was released on bond back in October 2019 and failed to show up for his case via Zoom on Monday, July 13th. An arrest warrant had been issued in his case.

Please call LPD at 956-795-2800 with any information.

Joseph Steven Carrizales (KGNS)

