Advertisement

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, talks about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, talks about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
By Michael Liedtke
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Unidentified hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies Wednesday in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

There is no evidence that the owners of these accounts were targeted themselves. Instead, the hacks appeared designed to lure their Twitter followers into sending money to an anonymous Bitcoin account. The Biden campaign, for instance, said that Twitter's integrity team "locked down the account within a few minutes of the breach and removed the related tweet."

Obama's office had no immediate comment. The FBI said it was aware of Twitter's security breach, but declined further comment.

The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted, although the Associated Press was able to capture screenshots of several before they disappeared.

In several tweets, Twitter said it believes the incident was a "coordinated social engineering attack" that targeted some of its employees with access to internal systems and tools. They were then used to take control of many high-profile and verified accounts and tweet from them.

The company said it immediately locked down the affected accounts and removed the tweets posted by the attackers. It also temporarily blocked verified users from tweeting while the company investigated the issue.

Among the political figures targeted, the hack mostly appeared to target Democrats or other figures on the left, drawing comparisons to the 2016 campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies established that Russia engaged in coordinated attempts to interfere in those U.S. elections through social media tampering and various hacks, including targeting the various campaigns and major party organizations.

The hack might also be a simple demonstration of Twitter's weak security controls as the U.S. heads into the 2020 presidential election, a contest in which the service is likely to play an influential role.

The Bitcoin account mentioned in the fake tweets appears to have been created on Wednesday. By the end of the day, it had received almost 12.9 bitcoins, an amount currently valued at slightly more than $114,000. At some point during the day, roughly half that sum in bitcoin was withdrawn from the account.

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter. The three men are worth a combined $362 billion, according to the latest calculations by Forbes magazine.

The same bogus offer cropped up a second time on Musk's account, which has a history of sometimes befuddling tweets from the eccentric billionaire. Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gates, who has become one of the world's leading philanthropists since stepping down as Microsoft CEO, confirmed the tweet wasn't from him. "This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing," a spokesperson for the billionaire said in a statement.

This is hardly the first time hackers have created mischief on Twitter. Just last year, the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was broken into and used to tweet racist and vulgar comments.

The latest security breach prompted Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, to send a letter to Dorsey urging him to work with the FBI and the Justice Department on ways to improve Twitter's security.

"A successful attack on your system's servers represents a threat to all of your users' privacy and data security," Hawley wrote.

Investors also appeared to be concerned about potential fallout from the hack affecting Twitter's usage. Twitter's shares fell 3% in extended trading after news of the hack broke.

___

AP political reporter Bill Barrow contributed to this article from Washington. AP Technology Writers Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, California, and Zen Soo in Hong Kong also contributed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New Jersey Transit officer revives baby born at train station

Updated: moments ago
|
A New Jersey Transit officer was able to revive a baby born at a train station.

National

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

National

Person in custody in killing of tech CEO who was found dismembered

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant

National

Case dismissed against social workers charged in Calif. boy’s death

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The social workers, Stefanie Rodriguez and Patricia Clement, and their supervisors, Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt, were charged in the case of Gabriel Fernandez.

Coronavirus

India hits 1 million virus cases, nations battle flare-ups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases.

Latest News

National

Woman talks about newborn's discovery inside a trash can

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A newborn was found alive in a North Carolina trash can. The baby boy is doing well.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 2 hours ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

National

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protests have taken place for nearly two months in Portland, since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing children in Miss.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon, WLBT
Anyone with information on Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton, or suspect Nickolas Hampton, can contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or call 911.

National

Police arrest protesters, close down parks in Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dressed in riot gear, police were out in full force trying to break up protests in the city of Portland, Oregon on July 16.

Local

Ten eight-liner businesses shut down for not complying with health guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city says multiple eight liner businesses have been forced to close after the use of masks was not being enforced by either employees or patrons.