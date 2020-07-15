Advertisement

Red Roof Inn to be used as an alternative COVID-19 site

The hotel will be used for non-ICU COVID-19 patients
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - State and federal assistance is on it’s way to help provide some relief to our local hospitals who have seen an influx of COVID-19 patients.

They will be setting up an alternative site in a matter of days.

“We’ve received notice that we were granted and approved for an alternative care site. This care site is to be done at a local hotel.”

The Red Roof Inn on Calton Road will soon house not it’s typical customers, but non-ICU COVID patients.

“According to Emergency Management Coordinator and Interim Fire Chief Ramiro Elizondo set up the more than 100 hotel rooms.”

”Once they arrive, they say it’s a seven day turn around to be up and running,” said Elizondo.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina said they received a call from BCFS saying they were contracted by FEMA to help.

“They had 72 hours to get here,” said Judge Tano Tijerina. “Their contract states seven hours to get started their operation.”

Officials say BCFS will be in charge of all preparations as it relates to: ventilation, beds, equipment, and food.

“I’m still waiting to meet with the personnel. They haven’t come in, but once they do all details will be released.”

The goal is to give some relief to local hospitals that have been overflowed with patients during this new surge.

Officials all expressed hope that this facility would be set up by Sunday, but according to Interim Chief Elizondo an exact date could not be confirmed.

