Border Patrol agents and sheriff’s deputies shut down stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local authorities closed down an alleged stash house in central Laredo.

The incident happened on Wednesday when agents received a tip from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible stash house at the 5700 block of East Saunders.

After receiving consent to enter the home, agents found eight individuals from Mexico illegally present in the U.S.

All of the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.

