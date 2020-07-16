Border Patrol agents assist officers during high-speed chase

Driver taken into custody after pursuit (Border Patrol)

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents helped local law enforcement apprehend a driver who sent police officers on a high-speed chase.

The incident happened on July 14th when agents received a call from the Laredo Police Department saying that a driver in a brown SUV was evading arrest near Mines Road and Killam Industrial Boulevard.

Agents were informed that the driver lost control of the vehicle near mile marker seven and attempted to flee on foot.

Agents arrived and located the driver along with several individuals who were believed to be illegally present in the U.S.

The driver, a U.S. Citizen, and the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody.

