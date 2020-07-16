Border Patrol renders aid to individual who was injured after jumping on moving train

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rendered aid to an individual who was injured after he attempted to jump onto a moving train.

The incident happened on July 15th when agents received a call from a person who had severed part of his foot while attempting to board a moving train between Freer and San Diego, Texas. The train was unable to stop until it reached San Diego.

Agents immediately responded and provided aid to the Mexican National when the train stopped.

The man was then transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.

