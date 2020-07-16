CBP officers seize over three million dollars worth of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over three million dollars’ worth of hard narcotics at a Laredo port of entry earlier this week.

The seizure happened on Tuesday, July 14th at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a tractor to secondary inspection.

Officers say the driver was hauling a shipment of tile from Mexico at the time.

Using a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officers were able to find 70 packages containing 164.81 pounds of meth.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $3,296,317.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

