City and county confirm four COVID-19 related deaths

Death toll at 55
Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(MGN Online)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another group of individuals have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 55.

On Thursday, July 16th, officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed the 52nd, 53rd, 54th and 55th death due to COVID-19.

The 52nd death was a woman in her late 70s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15th.

The 53rd death was a woman in her early 90s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at Laredo Medical Center on the same day.

Meanwhile, the 54th death was a man in his late 40s who passed away at Laredo Medical Center on Thursday. Officials say the patient had underlying health conditions.

And the 55th death was a man in his early 50s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at LMC on Thursday, July 16th.

The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

Stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

The city is asking residents to do their part to prevent the spread by staying home, wearing a facemask, and avoid social gatherings.

