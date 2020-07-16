City and Laredo College offering free workforce training

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo and Laredo College is looking to help you get back into the workforce with a free skills training program.

Laredo College is offering a Laredo CARES Free WorkForce training to all those who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is free to those who were laid off, furloughed, or underemployed.

Jobseekers will be able to choose an 18 short-term program and learn a new skill for an in-demand career.

For more information, you can call 956-721-5374, 956-764-5986 or 956-794-4520.

