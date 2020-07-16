City health department and municipal court to close early due to outage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the power outage that has affected certain areas of the city, the City of Laredo Health Department and Municipal Court will close for the rest of the day.

Both city departments were affected by the outages.

Individuals with upcoming virtual court dates can see the schedule and other information online at https://www.cityoflaredo.com/Municipal_Court.

Members of the public seeking assistance with COVID-19 or city-related issues can call 311.

