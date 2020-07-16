City of Laredo working on COVID-19 guidelines for businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is working on COVID-19 guidelines for local businesses that address employers and employees regarding questions they may have.

Soon the city will release a protocol for businesses to follow that will clear up concerns over when employees should get tested or when they can return back to work.

“As a business owner, I had to spend several hours trying coming up with a policy, procedures, checklist so that way employees can be protected,” said Nell Vielma.

During Tuesday’s council workshop, District 5 Councilwoman Nelly Vielma and District 6 Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez expressed concerns as employers over what needs to be done to protect employees.

“I keep hearing. ‘can they come back to work, when do they come back to work? Is it after 14 days, after 20 days? Is it after they test positive? Is it after they don’t test positive?' So there’s a lot of confusion in the public,” said Doctor Martinez.

According to the interim health director and health authority, the CDC already has rules in place for businesses to follow, but as per council’s directive they will set up a tailored protocol for local businesses that aims to clear up any concerns they may have.

On Wednesday, medical officials went more in-depth in addressing the two main concerns.

Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino explained several scenarios as to when someone should get tested for COVID-19.

“You were six feet away from somebody, or close to somebody for at least 15 minutes. Also, you provided care to somebody that was sick with COVID-19. Also, you had direct physical contact with a person: touch, hug, or kiss somebody. Also, you shared eating or drinking utensils. Also, they sneezed, coughed, or somebody got respiratory on you.”

The virus has a five to six day intubation period, so it’s recommended to get tested during this time.

Additionally, Interim Health Director Richard Chamberlain addressed the recovery process.

He says they’ve adopted a non-retest strategy recommended by the CDCcdc and DSHS and have taken it a step further by adding an extra day.

“Individuals who are under home isolation must have at least ten days since the date of onset, plus three days of symptom-free non-suppressant medication to mask symptoms to be released from home isolation,” said Chamberlain.

Chamberlain also spoke on the concern many people have about being released after their isolation period, and potentially still testing positive for the virus.

“There are individuals who have rested twenty-one days later after their illness onset and there are detectable ranges of COVID-19. That does not mean they are replication-competent virus, which means they are still contagious. These are measures provided to us by the CDC.”

Vielma also asked they include protocols for employees who travel back and forth from Nuevo Laredo.

Once these guidelines are ready they will be released on the city’s coronavirus and social media page.

The Economic Development Department will also work with organizations like the Chamber of Commerce to disseminate this information.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.