City responds to 8-liners concerns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the recent decision to amend the city’s order to close restaurants for in-person dining, many of our viewers are asking why certain businesses can remain open.

One of those specifically are the eight-liners, or maquinitas, who’s doors remain open.

Laredo City Manager Robert Eads joined Ruben Villarreal on the KGNS Digital News Desk and had this to say:

“Now you said maquinitas. We mentioned last night and today, a handful of establishments, I wanna say eight to ten of those establishments will be sent letters to close their doors because of different violations of law. A lot of them having to do with serving alcohol, a lot of them have to do with other health violations and violations to close them but we, we again, have sent a letter already last week, I signed it on behalf of the city council, to the governor, saying that we would like to have or we are asking to have maquinitas, amusement redemption facilities closed.”

Eads says they are waiting to hear from Governor Abbott on whether or not they can close these businesses in the near future.

