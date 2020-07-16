Correctional officers seize drugs inside county jail
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Correctional officers at the county jail prevented illegal narcotics from making it into the prison.
According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, during intake procedures, officers noticed 32-year-old Javier Cardenas acting nervous as they were getting ready to place him on the body scanner.
During the body search, officers found a plastic bag containing 2.4 grams of cocaine worth roughly $100.
Cardenas was initially taken to the county jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
He received an additional charge of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
His bond was set at $10,000.
