Correctional officers seize drugs inside county jail

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Correctional officers at the county jail prevented illegal narcotics from making it into the prison.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, during intake procedures, officers noticed 32-year-old Javier Cardenas acting nervous as they were getting ready to place him on the body scanner.

During the body search, officers found a plastic bag containing 2.4 grams of cocaine worth roughly $100.

Cardenas was initially taken to the county jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

He received an additional charge of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

His bond was set at $10,000.

