LISD to distribute Chromebooks to high school students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the new school year right around the corner, the Laredo Independent School District is looking to distribute state of the art laptops to its high school students.

Based on the success of the Chromebooks the district had this past school year, the district is moving forward to phase in an additional 4,250 Chromebooks for all remaining high school grade levels.

Starting on Thursday, July 16th LISD will distribute Chromebooks to Martin High School from 10 a.m. to 10: 15 a.m. and Cigarroa High School from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Meanwhile, Nixon High School students will be able to pick up their device on Monday, July 20th from 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., and Garcia Early College High School students will receive theirs from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

