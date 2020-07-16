Nuevo Laredo enters phase one of its reopening plans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nuevo Laredo is about to enter phase one of its re-opening plan after being in phase zero for the last two weeks.

According to Mayor Enrique Rivas, phase zero for our sister city means only essential businesses are open and others operate at limited capacity.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, the State of Tamaulipas is entering phase one this week from July 13 to the 27th.

This means businesses will be able to operate every day of the week, alcohol sales will not be allowed during the weekend and public transportation will only operate at a 50 percent capacity.

Rivas is asking citizens to continue to wear masks and to social distance, as they go about their day.

