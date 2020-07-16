Nuevo Laredo reports 1,115 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials in Nuevo Laredo are reporting another series of coronavirus cases in our sister city.

According to Mayor Enrique Rivas Cuellar’s Facebook page, the city has confirmed 1,115 positive cases of COVID-19 as well as 93 deaths.

So far 369 cases remain active, 409 are pending and 653 cases have recovered from the virus.

There are 11,528 cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Tamaulipas.

