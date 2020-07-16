Advertisement

Outage knocks out power in central Laredo

Hillside area affected
Power outages
Power outages(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly ten thousand residents are left without power after an outage in central Laredo.

According to the AEP website, there are multiple outages, and over 10,000 customers are affected.

The areas affected are near Hillside, Saunders, Las Lomas, and the Moreno Addition subdivision.

According to an AEP official, birds came in contact with equipment at the Heights substation, causing the power outage.

Crews are currently at the substation starting the work to restore power. It might take a few hours for them to do so.

