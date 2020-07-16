Advertisement

Retailers cash in on new ‘mask economy’ amid pandemic

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- A simple safety staple amid the global pandemic is giving the business of accessories a new face.

It took just a few days for Meghan Navoy to pivot her small textiles business, Rosemarine Textiles, to making face masks.

“I at first was just giving them for free in a bin on my front porch. Then there was a huge surge in demand, and I listed them on my Etsy shop” Navoy said. “I have had my shop for two years; I’ve never had anything that had this sort of demand.”

Etsy says more than 12 million masks were sold in April alone and Navoy had to pause sales of all her products for a month just to clear her backlog of mask orders.

Three months on, the masks are still one of her top three bestselling items and she’s hired an extra person to help her.

“I think people had no mask at all in the beginning and now I think most people have at least one to wear. Now, it’s more people who are looking for a cute mask that goes with their style,” Navoy said.

That shift has brought much larger businesses into the face mask market, despite the political back and forth.

Luxury brands such as Marc Jacobs, whose $100 masks are sold out, to retailers like Gap, are rushing into the growing business.

Just in May, Gap sold more than 3 million masks across its different brands.

Brands are using masks as an opportunity to showcase their signature styles, such as Levis bandana-print mask. The company says their masks have been the most viewed item on their website for the past six weeks.

It’s not just the world of fashion that is capitalizing on the mask industry. Companies, such as Dunkin Donuts, are demonstrating how masks have become a marketing opportunity.

“I think it’s becoming an ubiquitous staple and there’s no good reason why most retailers wouldn’t provide it either as a customer service feature, or as a branding opportunity, or as a fashion accessory,” Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia University said. “This is an opportunity to create a brand-new genre of accessories.”

In early April, Vistaprint, the company best know for business cards and custom signage, realized their customers needs had changed as businesses began to look towards reopening.

“For us to get into face mask was a pretty, pretty easy decision. We worked to serve small businesses every single day,” Vistaprint CMO Ricky Engelberg said. “And one of the biggest things we saw that was going to happen was small businesses had to able reopen safely.”

Vistaprint says it can now producer a couple of hundred thousand masks a month, with the ability to scale.

“Will it be a category that is as urgent as it is right now, a year from now? Probably not. Will it be something that’s way more part of our everyday lives going forward than it is, that it was six months ago? Definitely,” Engelberg said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New Jersey Transit officer revives baby born at train station

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
A New Jersey Transit officer was able to revive a baby born at a train station.

National

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

National

Person in custody in killing of tech CEO who was found dismembered

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant

National

Case dismissed against social workers charged in Calif. boy’s death

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The social workers, Stefanie Rodriguez and Patricia Clement, and their supervisors, Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt, were charged in the case of Gabriel Fernandez.

Coronavirus

India hits 1 million virus cases, nations battle flare-ups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases.

Latest News

National

Woman talks about newborn's discovery inside a trash can

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A newborn was found alive in a North Carolina trash can. The baby boy is doing well.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 2 hours ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

National

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protests have taken place for nearly two months in Portland, since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing children in Miss.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon, WLBT
Anyone with information on Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton, or suspect Nickolas Hampton, can contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or call 911.

National

Police arrest protesters, close down parks in Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dressed in riot gear, police were out in full force trying to break up protests in the city of Portland, Oregon on July 16.

Local

Ten eight-liner businesses shut down for not complying with health guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city says multiple eight liner businesses have been forced to close after the use of masks was not being enforced by either employees or patrons.