Thursday evening weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A deep layer of hot dry air aloft is shifting away to our north. This allows gulf air to return in the lower atmosphere with a return of cumulus clouds into our skies. The gulf air will bring temperatures closer to 100F during the afternoons with moderately high humidity.

A weak upper level disturbance and rising air with the arrival of the sea breeze from the coast during Saturday afternoon may bring a scattered afternoon shower into our area. No major weather features are obvious on the weather scene that could bring much of a shower chance during the coming week.

I’m expecting mostly clear and humid tonight, low in the upper 70′s. Partly cloudy Friday, highs around 100. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, a slight shower chance on Saturday afternoon, highs in the high 90′s to around 100. Partly cloudy Monday through Friday, highs around 100.

