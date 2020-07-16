UISD asking parents to fill out back to school survey

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the first day of school less than a month away, the United Independent School District is looking to provide its students with the safest and best form of instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, UISD sent out a survey to parents regarding plans for back to school.

The survey is conducted on the Google Docs platform and was emailed to the address associated with the district’s primary contact.

The survey contains questions regarding whether parents plan to send their children to school for in class instruction or make use of the online learning portal.

It also asks questions regarding internet access and if they would continue to use the district’s grab and go meal program.

The district is asking for parents to fill out the surveys before July 31st.

District officials say this survey is a crucial component of the back to school preparation process and will help the district assess the needs of its parents as well as its students.

