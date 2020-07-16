Advertisement

Unborn baby contracted coronavirus from infected mom, study says

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers said a pregnant woman passed the coronavirus on to her unborn child.

The woman was infected during the last trimester of pregnancy, and the virus did affect the baby.

At the height of the pandemic in France late March, dozens of pregnant mothers presenting severe coronavirus symptoms were admitted to the Hôpital Antoine-Béclère.

In a research paper recently published in the medical journal Nature, Dr. Daniele de Luca, who specializes in critical care for newborns at the hospital outside Paris, said it’s now confirmed that one of the mothers transmitted the virus to her unborn child.

“This is the reality: The virus can pass through the placenta to the baby. In the beginning we thought, ‘Well, this is never going to happen, this is not true.’ That’s the reality and that’s the bad news.” he said.

The doctor said the virus was present in the mother’s blood, which is rare, and was then transmitted through the placenta. and when the baby boy was delivered, he tested positive for the virus.

There were already strong suspicions of what is called neonatal transmission, but de Luca said his study confirms it. The hospital carried out half a dozen tests on the baby boy: swabs, blood test, tests of the placenta, the core, the amniotic fluid, all within an hour of the birth – all confirming that the baby was indeed infected before he even came into this world.

Within 24 hours, the newborn presented severe neurological complications: cerebral inflammation and irregular muscle movements.

“I cannot deny that in the beginning we were very worried,” de Luca said. “They were severe symptoms. So we were worried, and then as I told you, they improved pretty steadily. We were happy.”

The virus left no lasting damage and the baby was discharged from the hospital less than three weeks later.

“When it happens, well, as you see the baby is most likely going to recover pretty soon alone.” de Luca said.

According to the doctor, there is now growing evidence that newborns are resistant to COVID-19, and the best news of all, he said, neonatal transmission of the virus remains extremely rare.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New Jersey Transit officer revives baby born at train station

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
A New Jersey Transit officer was able to revive a baby born at a train station.

National

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

National

Person in custody in killing of tech CEO who was found dismembered

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant

National

Case dismissed against social workers charged in Calif. boy’s death

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The social workers, Stefanie Rodriguez and Patricia Clement, and their supervisors, Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt, were charged in the case of Gabriel Fernandez.

Coronavirus

India hits 1 million virus cases, nations battle flare-ups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases.

Latest News

National

Woman talks about newborn's discovery inside a trash can

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A newborn was found alive in a North Carolina trash can. The baby boy is doing well.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 2 hours ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

National

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protests have taken place for nearly two months in Portland, since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing children in Miss.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon, WLBT
Anyone with information on Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton, or suspect Nickolas Hampton, can contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or call 911.

National

Police arrest protesters, close down parks in Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dressed in riot gear, police were out in full force trying to break up protests in the city of Portland, Oregon on July 16.

Local

Ten eight-liner businesses shut down for not complying with health guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city says multiple eight liner businesses have been forced to close after the use of masks was not being enforced by either employees or patrons.